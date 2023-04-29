The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
4th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19700 block of Highline Road.
6th – Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc, 21400 block of Mission Street.
9th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 21200 block of Sierra Vista Drive and Missing Person, 22200 block of Old Town Road.
14th - Missing Person, 900 block of Clearview Street
16th - Missing Person, 21400 block of Silver Drive
18th – Assault w/Firearm on Person, Magellan Drive
19th – Commit Mail Theft, 19700 block Ottawa Street
22nd - Vehicle Theft, 21400 block of Silver Street
26th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1100 block of Magellan Drive
27th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
29th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21200 block of Madre Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21400 block of Circle Drive
