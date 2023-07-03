CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies around the state are reminding drivers to buckle up during the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend.
Calif. City Police and emergency personnel responded to two local accidents; one occurring on June 20th and the other occurring on June 26th, in one instance, the driver of a vehicle wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle where they sustained major injuries.
On June 20th at approximately 2:42pm, Calif. City Police officers were called to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hacienda Blvd and South Loop Blvd. When officers arrived, they located the occupants of both vehicles and amazingly, no one was injured including a two-year old child who was properly restrained in their car seat.
On June 26th at approximately 8:53am, Calif. City Police and Fire responded to a single vehicle accident on Twenty Mule Team Parkway and Esse Blvd. When personnel arrived, they located the lone victim who was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries. CCPD officers rendered basic first aid until experienced medical personnel arrived to provide advanced medical care.
Calif. City Police cleared an area for Mercy Air 14 to land and transport the victim to a local trauma center with unknown injuries.
According to Calif. City Police, the outcome of the second incident could have been a lot different if the driver were wearing a safety belt.
The California Highway Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies want to wish everyone a very Happy and Safe 4th of July and are reminding everyone who is traveling this 4th of July to please, wear a safety belt and make sure that children are securely restrained in car seats; the life you save may just be your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.