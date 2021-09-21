Due to unforeseen circumstances the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District drought tolerant – plant pick-up and sale has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 9, 2021. If you ordered plants, you may pick them up from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM. If you didn’t order plants, you may browse extras from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM.
As in years past the sale will be held at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 South Richmond Road, Ridgecrest. The location of the sale is the same, but the entrance and parking locations have changed. Enter at the south (livestock) entrance, turn left into Gate C, and make the first right turn you can. Park anywhere in the open asphalt area that is out of the roadway. Walk through the tall gates to the plant sale, which is in the livestock breezeway. For more information or a map of the fairgrounds, email ekcrcd@gmail.com or see www.ekcrcd.org.
