CALIFORNIA CITY, CA – 02/07/2022 – CITY OF CALIFORNIA CITY – OHV DEPARTMENT announces their intent to apply for grant funding from the Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grant Program. “Our main emphasis will be on maintaining current routes, trails, roads, and safety in California City’s OHV riding areas”.
Positive Impact
The department states that previously awarded grants have funded the upkeep and maintenance of existing trails, routes, and roads, upgrading amenities, first aid assistance, search and rescue efforts and upholding safety and education measures for the OHV community.
Preliminary Grants
Preliminary grant applications will be available on the OHMVR website at ohv.parks.ca.gov for public review and for public comments beginning March 8, 2022, until May 2, 2022. You may also submit your comments on the website or email your comments to: ohvinfo@parks.ca.gov and ielmes@califonriacity-ca.gov.
You may also mail your comments to:
City of California City
Attn: OHV Manager Elmes
21000 Hacienda Blvd.
California City, CA 93505
Public Input Meeting
A project input meeting will be held at 9am on February 25, 2022, at Borax Bill Park & Station located at 16363 Twenty Mule Team Parkway, California City, CA 93505. The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.