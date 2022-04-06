Taft, CA (April 6 , 2022) – United Way of Kern County (UWKC) is bringing back the “Tacos and Taxes” event to the Taft Community on April 9th, 2022.
United Way of Kern County’s, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team will set up at La Preciosa Market to help the Taft community with their taxes. In addition, other members of the United Way of Kern County team will be in attendance to distribute resources such as masks, Covid test home kits, informational flyers and more.
“United Way of Kern County and the VITA team is so excited to be making a visit to the Taft community to not only offer our free tax preparation services but to also offer other free resources like masks, Covid test home kits, informational flyers and more! We hope that by bringing more resources, it will bring the community together to utilze the tools that United Way of Kern County offers. On top of it all, we will be offering FREE tacos for the people that attend and wait for their taxes to be filed!” stated by Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Manager for United Way of Kern County.
Thanks to the help of multiple local partners and our amazingly dedicated volunteers, we have been able to not only provide this free service but also bring money, that is much needed, back into our community. During the 2021 tax year, we were able to file over 1,600 tax returns and bring back right under 2.7 million dollars in tax refunds to the Kern County community.
During this event, United Way of Kern County’s, VITA team will look to assist the Taft Community with their taxes, for free. Every Taft community member that sets an appointment to have their taxes done, will receive free tacos. This will be a walk-up style distribution. The event will take place on Saturday, April 9th, from 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM at La Preciosa Market, 538 Finley Drive, Taft CA, 93268.
About United Way of Kern County
United Way of Kern County’s focus is on early childhood literacy, financial stability and health. To learn more about United Way and how to get involved or make a contribution, please visit www.uwkern.org.
SYDNEY CULLEN | SHE/HER | MARKETING AND CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT | UNITED WAY OF KERN COUNTY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.