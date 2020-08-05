ROSAMOND - Diamond Jim's Casino laid off 20 people and closed down shop in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WARN letter submitted to Kern County.
The gaming establishment, owned by PT Gaming LLC, stated that its employees were notified on July 15. According to the letter, designated layoffs are permanent.
PT Gaming cited a sudden negative impact in its revenue caused by Gov. Gavin Newsom's March stay-at-home order and mandate to close all non-essential business sectors to less the spread of COVID-19.
While California began re-opening in stages as early as May after hopes it was beginning to flatten the curve of the virus, a sudden spike led Newsom to issue a new round of closures across the state in July.
"The latest order by the governor to close card rooms has made this action immediately necessary," PT Gaming said of its closure, adding that the order "does not indicate a safe return date or include an estimated time upon which a return would be viable."
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine told Kern County supervisors in July that Newsom's mandated closures are indefinite pending.
PT Gaming shut down 12 other cardrooms around the state, affecting a total of 492 employees.
