ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held their second meeting of the month on the evening of June 28th; the meeting got underway just after 6pm.
After President Glennan called the meeting to order, the Pledge/Invocation, roll call and approval of the agenda; the meeting went as follows.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Call – John Joyce of the Rosamond News introduced himself.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session – no reportable action taken at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion and second were heard to review/receive Check/Voucher Register dated June 6th-19th, Payroll (checks) dated June 6th, Payroll (direct deposit) dated June 7th and Payroll (checks) dated June 7th; motion carried.
Under Minutes – a motion and second were heard to approve the minutes from the June 14th Regular Board Meeting; motion carried.
Under Unfinished Business – a motion and second were heard concerning UB1; Fischer Compliance Task Order #2023-1 confirming Authorization of Optional Services presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This is a continuation of the sanitary sewer monitoring plan that was discussed and voted on May 10th; the previous vote didn’t specify all optional tasks that were included and approved and specifies that all optional tasks are approved; motion carried.
Under New Business – NB1 - Resolution #2023-10 Modifying Policy 3042 – Employment of Outside Contractors and Consultants and Adopting Policy 3046 – Informal Bid Procedures presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This is related to the Calif. Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act procedures and gives the RCSD staff additional flexibility on how projects are put out for bid; under this act and policy, the RCSD can use staff for some projects which saves money, NB2 – Approve Non-Profit Activity on District Property; Red Cross Blood Drive to be held on Aug. 3rd f4om 12:30pm to 6pm presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This will allow the Red Cross to conduct a blood drive on RCSD property following the recently adopted policies for non-profit organizations to use the RCSD facilities, NB3 – a Letter of Intent to Participate in Kern County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Planning; this item was added to the agenda at the meeting due to issues that arose after the agenda was posted and required action before the next regular meeting and initiates the process to update the RCSD contribution to the local hazard mitigation plan which the district has participated in since 2005 and is required for participation in many FEMA grants; motion carried on all the above items.
Under Presentations – PR1 – Water Reclamation Plant Project Update presented by Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator Ryan Becker; Blower manufacturers are on site repairing damaged blowers and will test once the repairs are completed, the team believes that the cause of the damage to the blowers has been identified and mitigated; the plant continues to operate well as final construction continues.
Under Director Reports – Director Washington encouraged students in the Rosamond High Class of 2023 to participate in a new Department of Water Resources Apprenticeship Program working towards a future career with water utilities, director Webb congratulated the RCSD staff for the foresight and construction of the Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant, director Glennan encouraged the community to be safe and cautious especially during the summer months when schools are out.
Under General Managers Report – General Manager Kim Domingo expressed appreciation for the previous and current team working om the RWRP; especially Mr. Becker, he also met with a potential renter for the RCSD 20th Street property and details will follow soon. RCSD staff helped the project design engineer develop solutions to the water line crossing conflicts which were discussed at the last meeting.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm – RCSD mailed out 103 delinquent account shutoff notices which is a 35% reduction from the 159 notices that were sent out last month; she also stated that the district has collected approximately $20,000 of outstanding balances since March 2023.
Under Director of Public Works Update – a written report was given to each member of the board.
After all the business was taken care of; the meeting was adjourned
