BORON – One person is dead and four others injured in a single vehicle roll over which occurred on westbound State Route 58 just west of the Boron Avenue off ramp; the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
According to the Mojave California Highway Patrol's preliminary report, a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by 31-year old Cedrick Smith III of Fresno was westbound on highway 58 just passing the Boron Avenue off ramp when for unknown reasons, Smith lost control of the vehicle and overturned. The vehicle which also had 51-year old Doris Marie Drume and three small children ranging in ages from 4 to 7 years old came to rest on its wheels in the center divider of the highway.
Smith was ejected from the vehicle allegedly due to no safety restraints; Drume was wearing a seatbelt and its unknown at this time if any of the children were restrained.
Kern County Fire Station 17 out of Boron and Liberty Ambulance out of California City responded to the scene and as a result of their injuries. Two airships were called in to transport the victims to an area hospital. Mojave CHP closed the westbound lanes while the victims were being boarded on the helicopters.
Smith was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Tehachapi Hospital due to his injuries and the condition of the other victims is unknown at this time. State Route 58 was re-opened within one hour of the incident.
A.V. Towing out of Lancaster was dispatched to the scene to remove the vehicle from the center divider and Mojave CHP escorted the wreckage to the tow yard to continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.
Mojave CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Mojave CHP Lead Investigator Officer Nielson at 661-823-5500 and also would like to remind people to always wear a seatbelt and ensure that all occupants of the vehicle are properly restrained by wearing a seatbelt.
