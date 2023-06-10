The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 47-year old Angela Franks appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on May 1st on the charges of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process (dismissed on May 9th) and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (pled No Contest on Aug. 14, 2015 and was sentenced to 4 days in jail, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years); then again on May 9th for a Bail Review and Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing. She was sentenced to 24 days in jail w/24 days credit for time served and has since been released from custody.
56-year old Juan Villavicencio was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant; he appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on May 19th; a Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for June 26th.
According to court records, 35-year old Donald Breach appeared on May 3rd for a Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Violation of Post Release Supervision and Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun; he was Held to Answer and appeared for a Felony Arraignment on May 16th. He’s scheduled for a Readiness Hearing on June 23rd.
According to court records, 43-year old Theodore Maze appeared on May 3rd for a continue Pre-Revocation, Set Revocation Hearing, Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1); continued to May 23rd, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (continued until May 17th), Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Carry Concealed Firearm in Vehicle, Felony Conduct, Possess Controlled Substance (Held to Answer for Felony Arraignment on May 23rd), Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (continued until May 17th). He is scheduled for a Readiness Hearing on June 30th on the above charges.
33-year old Travion Jones was arrested on May 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process; he appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on May 10th and a Pre-Trial Conference on May 17th. He is scheduled for a Hearing on Report PC 1368 (mental competency) on June 14th.
According to court records, 46-year old William Anthony Saraiva appeared on May 16th for a continued Preliminary and Further Hearing on the charges of Attempted Murder (EFF 2021), Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm which was continued again until June 20th.
50-year old Phillip G. Fehlman was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on May 19th on Suspicion of Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
42-year old Lamar Williams was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Sexual Battery w/Restraint and Robbery.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie N. Payne was scheduled to appear on May 24th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 2 counts of No Insurance, 4 counts of Drive w/out License, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Controlled Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive under Influence of Alcohol, Drug or Combined, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Drive w/out License and No Insurance (Summary Judgment on Nov. 30th), Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc. Access Card Intent: Fraud, Possess Controlled Substance, Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
32-year old Juan Gonzalezconn was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Person Convicted of Felony Owning/Purchase/Receiving/Possessing Firearm.
According to court records, 31-year old Heather Straughter is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27th on the charge of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.