BARSTOW - Three Mojave area residents were arrested by Barstow Police for Grand Theft and other various crimes. The incident occurred on Jan. 18th in the 200 block of North Yucca Avenue in Barstow.
According to a Barstow Police press release, Barstow Police received a call around 1:20 am on Jan. 18th for a theft of a catalytic converter. Barstow Police Officer Ochoa responded to the call and contact the female RP (reporting party). The RP stated that she heard a loud cutting noise outside of her residence and when she looked outside, she saw three people standing around her neighbor's vehicle; she also stated that she witnessed them get into a White KIA Soul and drive away. Officer Ochoa checked the checked under the vehicle and noticed that the catalytic converter was sawed off and missing.
The officer then check the area and located a vehicle which matched the description of the one the RP gave in the 500 block of East Main Street and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle; as the officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, he noticed 4 catalytic converters inside the cargo area through the back window. Officer Ochoa searched the vehicle after detaining the three occupants and upon further investigation, he discovered an electric saw, bolt cutter and a car jack; the officer believed these tools to be consistent with the theft of catalytic converters; the officer was able to do a comparison on one of the catalytic converters and confirmed it belonged to the victim he encountered earlier. Officer Ochoa arrested 35-year old Michael Perez, 30-year old Brian Hernandez and 25-year old Cassondra Scism all of Mojave; they were taken to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Jail and booked on Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Grand Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
The Barstow Police Department is asking anyone with information to this crime or if they are a victim of Catalytic Converter theft to contact Officer Ochoa at 1-760-256-2211 or they can remain anonymous by calling hte WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.