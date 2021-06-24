KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation that resulted in the Sheriff’s Office eradicated 13,925 marijuana plants, seized nearly 874 pounds of processed marijuana, and seized 8 firearms at 10 illegal marijuana cultivation sites.
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kern County Probation Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), California Department of Fish & Wildlife, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) conducted an operation to take down numerous illegal marijuana grows in the unincorporated areas of Ridgecrest and Inyokern.
KCSO said that had received numerous complaints from Kern County residents regarding illegal marijuana operations in the area, and the increase in violent crime and trash that is directly linked to illicit cultivations.
According to KCSO, "the operators of the illegal marijuana grows are stealing and diverting water away from Kern County farmers and residents of the desert, where water is precious."
29 adults were arrested for a variety of charges, including:
HS 11358; Cultivation of marijuana
HS 11359; Possession of marijuana for sales
HS 11366; Keep/maintain place for narcotics sales
PC 182(a)(1); Conspiracy to commit crime
PC 148(a)(1); Resist, delay or obstruct
KCSO went on today "Not only are these illegal operations dangerous, but they’re also especially harmful to the environment." Sheriff's located multiple unknown chemicals that were not labeled. One bottle was labeled with Sharpie, “veneno muerto,” which translates to “poison death.”
Illicit marijuana growers use high-powered pesticides to keep any bugs and animals away from their plants. Because growers spray pesticides and add them to irrigation systems, the chemicals also seep into the soil and surrounding waterways, which can compromise the safety of people’s drinking water (U.S. Department of Agriculture).
Many of these illegal grow sites are in remote, desert locations and can be difficult to access. While remediation efforts can become challenging and time-consuming, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to eradicating these illegal operations and keeping our community safe.
Anyone with information regarding an illegal marijuana grow is asked to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
