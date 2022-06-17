The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
34-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on May 1st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
30-year old Enrisheniqua Dixon was arrested on May 2nd on Suspicion of Abandon/Non Support/Etc. of Child under 14.
24-year old Jhonathan Burguete Hernandez was arrested on May 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Burglary, Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Intoxicated in Public, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Vehicle unsafe to Operate and Confined Person committing Battery by throwing Human Excrement or other Bodily Substances.
37-year old Robert Strange was arrested on May 16th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
50-year old Robert Galvan was arrested on May 21st on Suspicion of Battery on Person, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Violation Parole: Felony, Vandalism: Paint, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Trespass by Driving on Private Property.
31-year old Juan Sandoval was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
35-year old Cassie Yates was arrested by Bakersfield Police on May 25th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
51-year old Jose Gonzalez was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
34-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested in Orange County (La Habra Police) on May 29th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public; he was arrested again on May 30th in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on May 30th on Suspicion of Carrying Concealed Dirk or Dagger then yet again on May 30th by La Habra Police on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
