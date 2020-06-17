McCarthy Lauds Grant Funding to Expand Telehealth

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy lauded the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) announcement that Family HealthCare Network, which operates care sites in Porterville and throughout the Central Valley, was awarded over $325,000 from the CARES Act COVID-19 Telehealth program. These funds will be used to improve telehealth capacity and care for local high-risk patients. McCarthy released the following statement:
“As our country takes steps towards normalcy, it is important to remember the health risk that COVID-19 continues to pose. The funds appropriated through the CARES Act, and awarded by the FCC to Family HealthCare Network, will work to expand and enhance telehealth services for high-risk patients in the Porterville area and Central Valley, helping to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors are supported. I am confident that this award will be an invaluable resource to the organization’s medical professionals and the communities served as we move forward.”
