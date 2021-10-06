TEHACHAPI – The Tehachapi Valley Parks and Recreation District hosted an event called the “T-Town Bike Ride 2021” along with the Tehachapi Police Department and Mojave area CHP hosting a Bike Rodeo for kids ages 14 and under; the event took place at the Tehachapi City Park and was held on Sept. 24, 2021. The bike ride started early in the day with several people including Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his family, city officials and Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Field Representative Laura Lynne Wyatt and her family joining in on the fun.
The Tehachapi City Police Department/Mojave area CHP hosted a Bike Rodeo, which was held from 5-7 p.m. at the same location where children 14 and under were able to bring their bicycles and helmets to participate in the rodeo. The bike rodeo is designed to teach kids the rules of the road pertaining to bicycle safety and riding on a public roadway; it is also designed to promote bicycle safety for riders on residential streets. Mojave area CHP Commander Lt. John Williams and Public Information Officer (PIO) Aaron Maurer were on hand for the bike rodeo as well as members of the Mojave area CHP and Tehachapi City Police Department volunteers. There was a raffle drawing held after the rodeo where a few bicycles were raffled off as well as different prizes given away.
The Mojave Desert News would like to thank the Tehachapi Valley Parks and Recreation District, Mojave area CHP, Tehachapi Police Department, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt and the residents of Tehachapi for allowing us access to this event; hope to see everyone next year.
