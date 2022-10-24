EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 24 – October 28, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
- Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 between 0.2 miles west of Cummings Valley Road and Banducci Road near the city of Tehachapi, crews are widening the highway and constructing a left turn lane at the eastern intersection with Cummings Valley Road. Work will continue 7 days a week from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm with one-way traffic control. Drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
- Canebrake Utility Work – On State Route 178 W between Frank Street and Jacks Creek Road, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
- Tehachapi Utility Traffic Breaks – On State Route 58 at Dennison Road, utility crews will be pulling wires across the highway this Saturday, October 22, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. CHP will be on scene performing intermittent traffic breaks during this time.
Inyo County
- State Route 190 Flash Flood Closure – Due to heavy damage from flash floods, State Route 190 is closed from Panamint Valley Road to Emigrant Junction in Death Valley National Park. Death Valley is accessible via its eastern entrance on State Route 190 from Death Valley Junction.
- Deep Springs Valley Utility Work – On State Route 168 E from Wyman Creek Road to Oasis Road, there will be utility work Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
- Bishop Tu Su Utility Project – On U.S. Highway 395 at North Tu Su Lane, utility crews will be installing a new power pole on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm. Between 11:00 am to 11:30 am, there will be a temporary traffic break across all lanes of U.S. 395 so crews can cross power lines over the highway. Drivers may experience 5-minute delays during this operation.
San Bernardino County (Caltrans District 9 maintains State Route 127 in San Bernardino County)
- Saratoga Road Pavement Work – On State Route 127 between Saratoga Road and just north of Dumont Dunes Road, crews will be paving the roadway Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Mono County
- Clean California Mono Lake Guardrail Project – On U.S. Highway 395 from Picnic Grounds Road to McPhearson Subdivision Road just north of Lee Vining, crews will be upgrading guardrail and installing safety enhancements Wednesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Kern County
- Jack’s Ranch Road Signal Project – There will be utility work on Jack’s Ranch Road off State Route 178 E Monday through Friday. The work will include traffic control provisions and drivers may experience minimal delays on SR 178.
- Slope Erosion Control – On State Route 14, crews will be working on erosion control near Indian Wells, just north of the State Route 178 E junction.
- Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14, southbound, crews will be replacing delineators on Monday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. One lane will remain open.
- Tehachapi Guardrail Repair – On State Route 58, from Mill Street to Dennison Road, crews will be repairing guardrail on the eastbound side of the highway Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. One lane will be open at all times, however, drivers may experience a slowdown in traffic.
Inyo County
- Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket – On the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 between Reynolds Road and Warm Springs Road south of Bishop, crews will lay a hot mix asphalt overlay on the highway Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. One lane will remain open. The speed limit through the construction area is reduced to 55 miles per hour.
- Big Pine Canal Guardrail- On U.S. Highway 395, .5 miles north of Big Pine, from post mile 101.3 to 101.4 crews are upgrading the northbound guardrail to meet new specifications Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and Friday 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open.
- Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mono County
- North Sherwin Shoulders – On U.S. Highway 395 from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north of Lower Rock Creek Road, work continues on the project. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the work zone. For more information about this project, watch this Caltrans District 9 NewsDash on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lGzLQy56KEg.
- Smokey Bear Flat Thin Blanket – On the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 from the junction with State Route 203 to 1.2 miles north of Glass Creek Road, crews will stripe the pavement Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. One lane will be open at all times. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
The Northbound Keough’s Thin Blanket Project and the Rosamond Mojave Rehabilitation Project are funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
