On June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kern Valley Search and Rescue responded to a report of 5 professional kayakers, 3 males and 2 females, needing rescue in the Kern River near Gold Ledge Campground in Tulare County. SAR safely recovered 4 of the kayakers. KCSO deputies and SAR will continue the search in the morning for the missing male subject.
Advisory Message: SAR River Callout
- Kern County Sheriff's Office - Public Information Officer
