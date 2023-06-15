On June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kern Valley Search and Rescue responded to a report of 5 professional kayakers, 3 males and 2 females, needing rescue in the Kern River near Gold Ledge Campground in Tulare County. SAR safely recovered 4 of the kayakers. KCSO deputies and SAR will continue the search in the morning for the missing male subject. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.