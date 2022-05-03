BORON — Kern county officials are making their way to East Kern County to help deter and prevent catalytic converter theft.
Saturday, May 14 residents can get their license plate numbers etched onto catalytic converters from 10am – 3pm at 26831 Prospect St.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is working in partnership with the Muroc Joint Unified School District to provide the public service.
Advanced registration will be required at https://kcdaoutreacheastkern.eventbrite.com or call (661) 868-2435.
