Waste Management reminds California City customers of Memorial Day holiday schedule

CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIF., — May 19, 2021 – Waste Management’s curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day throughout the week of May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, all Waste Management operations will be closed on Monday, May 31, with normal operations resuming on Tuesday, June 1.

 

California City customers should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, June 5.

Additionally, Waste Management would like to remind customers who may be heating up the grill or cooling down in the pool that household hazardous waste like propane tanks and pool chemicals should never be disposed of in trash or recycling carts. These items can cause fires to start in waste trucks and facilities, putting employees and communities in danger.

Customer who have any questions can call customer service at (760) 463-6024.

 

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com

