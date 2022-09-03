JULY:
25th - Missing Person, 25800 block of Cherryhill Drive.
26th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 12600 block of Esther Street and Possession of Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, 12600 block of Esther Street.
27th - 2 calls of Burglary from Vehicle, 12600 block of Sugar Street.
29th - Vehicle Theft, 27200 block of Boron Frontage Road and Battery on Person, 27200 block of Boron Frontage Road.
30th - Burglary from Vehicle, 16700 block of Vista Del Oro Ave., N. Edwards.
AUG.:
1st - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 13000 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards,Battery on Person, 12000 block of Gardiner Ave and Battery on Person, 26500 block of Nudgent St.
6th - Battery on Person, 27000 block of Jerome Street.
