Tehachapi Man arrested for making Terrorist Threats against Police

TEHACHAPI - A Tehachapi man is under arrest following Threats he was making to the Tehachapi City Police Department; 55-year-old Robert Kovach of Tehachapi was allegedly making terrorist threats to bomb the Tehachapi police station.
According to a Tehachapi Police Facebook posting on August 3rd, Tehachapi Police officers were made aware of Mr. Kovach and worked to secure an arrest warrant and search warrant for his residence. Mr. Kovac was taken into custody during a traffic stop which led to a search of his vehicle where officers discovered approximately 1 pound of an explosive material commonly referred to as the “Poor Man's C4”. Officers were able to take Mr. Kovach into custody while investigators with the Tehachapi City Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Bomb Squad conducted the search of his residence in the 21000 block of Blue Oaks Ave. located in Golden Hills where investigators located and secured homemade ignition fuses, approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, several firearms and paraphernalia.
Mr. Kovach was arrested and taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on the charge of Making Terrorist Threats Under the Influence while Armed, Possession of Narcotics while Armed, Possession of a Destructive Device and Manufacturing a Destructive Device charges will also be sought against him and he is being held in lieu of No Bail.
The Tehachapi Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to please contact the main office at 1-661-822-2222, Key Budge at 1-661-822-2200 extension 119 or kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
