Cerro Coso Community College is pleased to announce that 250 students have made the President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. This includes 58 students from the Indian Wells Valley area, 118 from East Kern, 45 from the Eastern Sierra Bishop and Mammoth area, 18 CC Online students from various locations, and 11 from the Kern River Valley. This list is comprised of all students who achieved a grade point average of at least 3.75 while earning a minimum of 4.0 grade points within the fall 2019 semester. It is the goal of Cerro Coso to recognize students who have significantly excelled in their academic studies. “The presence of students with high academic standards serves as an inspiration to both faculty and students alike,” stated Jill Board, President of Cerro Coso Community College.
Cerro Coso Community College is proud to honor the following students for making the President’s List for their scholastic achievements during the fall 2019 semester:
Indian Wells Valley area
Christian Acosta
Bryce Amster
Athena Baca
Noah Bailey
Alicia Bautista-Montoya
Marilyn Boadt
Crystal Cane
Maria Chaco
Jessica Cliff
Anastasia Dean
Kathleen Delacruz
Michael Doerr
Ali Duke
Gavann Karissa Freiberg
Torin Fuller
Emma Gilmartin
Andres Gonzalez
Jacob Gregory
Anthony Guishard
Alexander Harmon
Amanda Harris
Ryan Hartwig
Morgan Hastings
Garret Homer
Ruby Horta
Emily Hunsaker
Lili Jones
Mikayla Jones
Satori Kalie
Jacob Kelley
Alyssa Kozloski
Jennifer Kunz
Cameron Lager
Ngu Lwin
Ryan Mckinney
Emily Meadows
Melody Metz
Wolf Milheim
Lorena Moreno Aguilar
Emily Osborne
Mary Piatt
Jonathon Podlewski
Luciana Poka
Annika Ramon
Melissa Reinke
Cherish Rindt
Muhammad Sami
Misty Siebert
Martin Stone
Preeti Sundaramurthi
Matthew Tidball
Mary Clare Torres
Abigail Voigt
Matthew Weir
Jewelie Willard
Lauren Zajicek
William Zirger
Lauren Zissos
East Kern–
Edwards, Mojave, Rosamond, Cal City, Tehachapi, Lancaster
Modesto Alcala
Victor Alvarado
Antonio Alvarez
Edward Anauo
Jeffery Avant
Theodis Barley
Arthur Bates
Edgar Bedolla
Marc Betita
Eric Bounvongxay
Jeffery Bromfield
Nicole Cabrera
Jose Calderon
Glen Calzadilla
Jamarea Campbell
William Castro
Jahmal Coleman
Jose Delgado, Jr.
Darrian Dennis
Scott Downen
Dorothy Edwards
Miguel Enciso
Jacquline Endsley
Noah English
Sara Eskelson
Alejandro Espinoza
Leonardo Estrada
Manuel Franco
Daniel Garcia
Troy Gilder
Roderick Glover
Airam Gomez
Luis Gonzalez-Chavez
Joseph Gutierrez
Cami Hales
Ernesto Hernandez
Danika Hipp
Deron Hollins
Steven Honma
Barrett Howard
Melissa Islas
Dimitri James
Robert James
Andrew Jewett
Sergio Jimenez
Delonte Johnson
Joshua Judson
Alyssa Keesee
Michael Kelley
Sokhean Keo
Seph Kinder
Andrew King
Tyler King
Raji Kitchen
Patrick Larmour
Jason Lattier
Jehonathan LeBlanc
Nicole Lemons
Derric Lewis
William Long
Cesar Lopez
Pablo Lopez
Donnell Marin
Jessica Martin
Gabriel, Martinez
Kenneth Massey
Troy McDonald
Larry Miles
Hendrix Montecastro
Sarah Montero
Michael Muns
Jason Myszkowski
James Newsome
Dung Nguyen
Long Nguyen
John Nunez
Theresa Oaks
Eric Oceguera
Martin Pizano
Claudiu Ponoran
Anthony Ramos
Kateri Rausch
Dean Raya
Tiffany Rea
Charles Rector
Steven Reed
Dontae Reid
Andrew Reynolds
James Riley
Anthony Robles
Valeria Rocha
Kristen Rodriguez
Kaitlyn Rowell
Jahaziel Sanchez
Uziel Santos
Robert Serrano
Jermell Stewart
Shawn Stubbert
Carey Thomas
Marquis Thomas
Donn Thompson
Michael Thornton
Jeremy Tiongson
Jose Valencia
Thue Vang
Allison Vankirk
Joseph Vigilante
Daniel Villalpando-Ayala
Kevin Walsh
Juan Ward
Royce Warner
Brittany Williams
Collins Williams
Joshua Wilson
Steven Wilson
Dustin Wingard
Jared Yaffe
Jason Young
Eastern Sierra– Mammoth Lakes
& Bishop
Gwendolyn Anderson
Madalyn Batchelder
Makenna Batchelder
Freyja Chacanaca
Quinn Contaldi
Moncerrath Cruz
Emma Dardenne-Ankringa
Lizetta Dardenne-Ankringa
Emily Deleo
Raymond Escobedo
Catherine Gacho
Edgar Galvan Rosas
Joaquin Garcia Barajas
Ricki Jarmon
Katelyn Jones
Samantha Jones
Kekoa Kailiawa
Makenna Kumlue
Kendall Lach
Isla Lackey
Annie Lanancrain
Aidan Le Francois
Celia Leal
Earl Lent
Noa Lish
Ismerai Lopez Pantoja
Jared Mahler
Marcos Manriquez
Melissa Mcintosh
Karlina Mosher
Jarett Paperny
Keely Podosin
Elizabeth Quezada
Mariah Ramirez
Lynn Regelbrugge
Ryann Ritchie
Sophia Schuldt
Margaret Schweizer
Jack Slovacek
Bailey Sokol
Austin Talamantes
Sharon Vecchiarelli
Priscila Yanez
James Ybarra
Salinthea Ybarra
CC Online–
Various Locations
Rubya Alailefaleula
Julia Barnum
Ian Beaumont
Sierra Dorney
Enrique Franco Martin
Kristy Hargrave
Melissa Islas
Shaunn King
Rhona Mcchesney
Jamie Mcmanaman
Julio Ornelas
Pantaleon Pangelinan
Ezrah Ponce
Michael Rekeraho
Cathryn Thurm
Saul Valle
Sarah Watson
Destin Yent
Kern River Valley–
Lake Isabella, Kernville
Tricia Aguirre
Jessie Beeler
Kirsten Blackburn
Hannah Clairday
Daniel Freier
Morgan Green
Margaret Leiterman
Kelly Martin
Colette Nicod
Leslie Sparks
Casey Wagner
