Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people stepped forward to help others during troubled times; none were and continue to be more important then essential workers. They brazed through the pandemic in order to ensure that communities around the country and around the world were fed, clothed, informed of events had the necessary means to cook, clean, bath and other things; so we wanted to recognize them as Unsung Heroes.
The first group of essential workers we want to recognize are the trucking industry; they made sure that products were delivered to stores and factories and helped keep America rolling. We thank all the truckers and warehouse workers for delivering for America.
The second group of essential workers are emergency personnel and law enforcement; they made sure that cites and towns across the country were kept safe and were on hand to help in times of emergencies. We as a nation, thank all of you for your continued services to keeping our communities safe.
The third group of essential workers are grocery stores; they provided service while dealing with harsh times during the pandemic and continue to do so without hesitation. These workers helped keep America in balance as far as food, clothing and the necessary means for everyday living. We want to thank all of them for their continued hard work.
Last and certainly not least; the fourth group of essential workers are utility companies; the men and women behind the scenes of these industries made sure that no matter what, the lights, gas, water, cable, phone, WiFi and cellphone service stayed on. These men and women answered questions, took complaints, and made sure everyone's needs were and continue to be met and we want to recognize all of them across the country for their efforts.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to recognize all those in the media industry as well; reporters, camera-persons, directors, producers and on-site reporting made America aware of the possibility of a pandemic as well as other news worthy events and we want to thank and recognize them as well for their continued service to communities around the world.
