Advisory: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest
On July 11, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., East area deputies were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2000 block of Inyo Street in Mojave, CA. Deputies arrived and contacted the victim who reported being assaulted with a hammer. During the investigation a suspect was identified, Christopher Soto, age 29.
On July 12, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Soto was located on the 15000 block of M Street and arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and an active felony warrant.
