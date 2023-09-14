CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Animal Shelter was the place to be on Sept. 9th; the public was invited to their open house that began at 10am and ended at 2pm. Calif. City residents as well as the rest of the public were invited to come out for a day of fun, food, tours of the shelter and to possibly meet and bring home a furry forever pet. The weather was absolutely perfect for outdoor adventures for family and friends alike; shelter pets were also able to enjoy the great outdoors roaming around inside the shelter fenced in playground.
Everyone who attended got to meet the shelter staff and talk with the new Calif. City Animal Control Officer Brian Smith who was installed at the Calif. City Council meeting on Aug. 8th by Calif City Police Chief Jesse Hightower. Officer Smith has been in training around the Calif. City area and looked forward to his time with the city.
Animal shelter staff allowed a few of the many dogs they have to run free out inside their fenced yard and get to know the public as well as the public playing with each animal. Many dogs and cats are up for adoption at the shelter, and they saw this as an opportunity to get pets in their forever homes. Refreshments were provided and folks were allowed to take a tour of the facility to get a glimpse of what the staff does to them and where the animals are kept. Staff were also on hand to answer questions the public had and provide microchipping for those in need, raffle drawings were also held throughout the open house.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank the Calif. City Animal Shelter for allowing us to come a visit, tour the shelter and meet the many animals up for adoption as well as shelter staff; we also want to congratulate Office Brian Smith and welcome him aboard.
