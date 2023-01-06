The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
37-year old Robert Jesus Rodarte was arrested in San Bernardino County (Chino Police) on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
38-year old Harold Strawther was arrested on Dec. 5th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
32-year old Danny R. Sepulveda was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Bryan Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
42-year old Sylvia J. Brizuela was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of Driving while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
24-year old Aaliy Daniels was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Dec. 22nd on Suspicion of Robbery.
27-year old Shaple A. Butter was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 22nd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol//Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Xavier Johnson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year old Dwayne Hall was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 26th on Suspicion of 3rd DUI Conviction within 10 Years and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
