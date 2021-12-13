Welcome to the December edition of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission newsletter. Commissioners, staff and vendors have been putting in overtime to get through the diverse communities of California as we continue the redistricting process. Our map iterations have morphed daily and will continue to do so. We urge you to continue to check our website and join our meetings if your schedule permits, to follow the process as it plays out.
What’s next? We intend to finish all maps on December 20, 2021, letting the maps sit for three days for public review as is required by law. We hope to formally approve the maps on December 26, 2021 and deliver the maps to the Secretary of State (SoS) on December 27, 2021. The maps are enacted at the time the Commission certifies them to the SoS, but they would not become effective until after the 90-day referendum period. The Constitution also takes into consideration a 45-day period in which the maps could be legally challenged.
Thank you to those who have and those who will participate in this process. It has been a pleasure serving the people of California.
During the final weeks, Commissioners will create map iterations as a result of deliberations during meetings. Iterations are based on feedback given to the line drawing team by the commissioners as well as public input received. These will be fine-tuned until we reach final maps. When we complete an area we will post those iterations on our website.
Assembly iterations for December 8, 2021, are now posted on our website under handouts in shapefile and equivalency file formats. They have also been uploaded to our map viewer as a layer.
Map Viewer: https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/map_viewer
In an effort to maximize public input, the Commission will continue to take public input into consideration up until the day we transmit final maps to the Secretary of State on December 27, 2021. Please continue to share feedback with commissioners using any of the following tools.
- On Our Website: WeDrawTheLinesCA.org/contact
- By calling during our meetings, at (877)853-5247
- By Mail: California Citizens Redistricting Commission, 721 Capitol Mall, Suite 260, Sacramento, CA 95814
The plan below describes our approach for the final stretch of meetings and important dates. We dedicated the past week to Assembly maps and will follow with congressional maps this week. Please visit our website regularly for changes and updates at: www.WeDrawTheLinesCA.org.
ASSEMBLY
Region
Date(s)
-Southeast LA, OC, SD
11/30
-North State, Sacramento, Bay Area
-SoCal Line Drawing Team will be working off-line to implement direction from 11/30
12/1
-Review and complete SE LA, OC, SD. Revert if needed
-LA, OC, IE interface, rest of IE
-NorCal Line Drawing Team will be working off-line to implement direction from 12/1
12/2
-Review and Complete North State, Sacramento, Bay Area. Revert if needed
-Central Coast and Central CA
-SoCal team implementing direction from 12/2
12/3
-Review and Complete LA, OC, IE
-Complete West and North LA
-Review and complete Central Coast and Central CA
-Resolve any interface issues
-Number Districts
12/4
-Finalize Assembly maps (if needed)
12/6
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Region
Date(s)
-SD, Inland Empire, OC
12/7
-OC, LA
-SoCal Line Drawing team will work offline to implement any directions
12/8
-Central, CA and Coastal VRAs, North and South Coastal, Bay Area
12/9
-Review and Complete Coastal and Bay Area
-Central, CA, North CA, Sacramento
12/10
-Review and Complete LA, OC, IE
-Review and complete Central CA, North CA, Sacramento
-Resolve any interface issues
-Give direction to the Line Drawing Team to continue off-line if needed
-Number Districts
12/11
Finalize House if needed, Business Meeting if needed
12/13
STATE SENATE
Region
Date(s)
-LA, OC, SD, IE
12/14
-North State, Sacramento, Bay Area, Central Coast, Central Valley
-SoCal Line Drawing Team will be working off-line to implement direction from 12/14
12/15
-Review and complete LA, OC, SD, IE.
-NorCal Line Drawing Team will be working off-line to implement direction from 12/15
12/16
-Review and Complete North State, Sacramento, Bay Area, Central Coast, Central Valley
-Resolve any interface issues
12/17
BOE
Region
Date(s)
All Districts
12/17
REVIEW AND APPROVE MAPS
Review Senate, Assembly and BOE maps, make any final changes and number Senate map based on deferral.
12/18
Finalize House and complete any necessary final population adjustments.
12/19
Approve Final Maps. One motion to approve all four maps, each commissioner has two minutes to make a statement, take public comment (one minute), vote when comments are completed.
Expect to release PNG, shapefiles, equivalency files, and district statistic tables. The Map Viewer will also be updated. PDFs will be released within a few days.
12/20
(If necessary - finalize and approve maps)
12/21
(If necessary - finalize and approve maps)
12/22
Final Wrap-Up
Meet to review and provide feedback on the draft report.
12/23
Approve report and certify maps to the Secretary of State. (meet in the afternoon of the 26th, make one motion, take public comment as long as people call (one minute), vote when comments are completed.
12/26
Deliver report and maps to the Secretary of State
12/27
We have received over 27k public input entries! Thank you Californians for your time and efforts to participate in this decennial process.
Let's continue to push for more participation. Leave your feedback, comments, or input by visiting our contact page. Complete the form and include your attachments. Your information will automatically be populated on the CRC website and visible in the ‘data’ tab.
Please do not include personal information in your attachments (i.e.: email address, mailing address, or phone number) as this will become public record and accessible to all visitors to our website.
The map viewer on our website is the best way to see the latest map iterations being considered by the Commission. Please click here to see maps, zoom in and out, and capture snapshots of your community: https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/map_viewer.
We’ve made a few updates.
- View our tutorial for user instructions: https://youtu.be/MJW2NSmNtG8.
- Shapefile drag and drop feature. Click here for the tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ghs-jrzqXBs.
- Button description graphic: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/ccrc/pages/361/attachments/original/1638302299/unnamed.png?1638302299.
- Send commissioners feedback on maps here: https://airtable.com/shrQDD2ta2emnSzzO.
This month we introduce you to Patricia S. Sinay, a Democratic member from Encinitas, California. Commissioner Sinay has nearly 30 years of community-building experience. She launched Community Investment Strategies, a consulting firm she founded that connects nonprofits, corporations, government agencies, and foundations' passions to action. Her experience includes working with civil society organizations and community leaders from the United States, Latin America, North America, Middle East, Africa, and Central Europe. Read more about Commissioner Sinay here.
Watch Commissioner Sinay’s video here.
For a complete list of meetings, please visit: https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings.
December 9, 2021 Meeting
(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 10, 2021 Meeting
(Review Visualizations/Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 11, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 13, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 1:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 14, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 15, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 16, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 17, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 18, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 19, 2021 Meeting
(Live Line Drawing Meeting)
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 20, 2021 CRC Business Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 21, 2021 Final Report Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 22, 2021 Final Report Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 23, 2021 CRC Business Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 9:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 26, 2021 CRC Business Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
December 27, 2021 CRC Business Meeting
2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Meeting – 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. daily or upon conclusion of business
California Citizens Redistricting Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.