ROSAMOND - A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Tropical Middle School on the afternoon of February 13th in Rosamond. The groundbreaking is part of an expansion to Tropico Middle School within the Southern Kern Unified School District. Several dignitaries were on hand for this groundbreaking event which included Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Southern Kern Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Gaines, California State 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Southern Kern Unified School District Board President Robert Vincelette, Vice President Sunny Hepburn, clerk Mario Gutierrez and member Adrienne Rendon as well as Tropical Middle School principal Edward Shelvin.
The project at Tropical Middle School will include a track with physical education equipment on both ends, new basketball courts, outdoor volleyball courts and seven new buildings that will house a total of 28 classrooms (four classrooms per building); two of the classrooms will be designed to accommodate students with special needs, there will also be two makerspace labs to continue the districts work with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The project is expected to be completed on or before June of 2024 so Tropico 6th graders will be the first to use the new classrooms next school year when completed.
“This project is a dream that's been a long time in the making; we are well on our way to the beginning and hopefully what will become a phenomenal $24 million project”. Tropical Middle School Superintendent Barbara Gaines said during the ceremony.
“This year's 7th and 8th graders will not actually be able to partake in the classrooms but will be able to come back and visit and it breaks our hearts. We're very thankful to the Board and Superintendent Gaines for giving us this opportunity to expand”. Principal Shevlin said. He also stated that the school will be at full capacity next year.
“What a great historic day for the region this is. This is the result of the effort of a lot of people and a lot of people working very, very hard to allow this to happen. Anytime you must work through the state allocation board it’s tough”. Assemblyman Lackey said during the ceremony. Assemblyman Lackey then presented Principal Shelvin with a certificate to mark the groundbreaking ceremony.
“This is truly a testimony to the growth that we're seeing in Rosamond as this continues to be a thriving community. Investment in our children is something that the county appreciates and this, in my view, is really something that's being done in tandem between the county and the school district to recognize the growth that's occurring and to also recognize the importance of making an investment in our children and our families.” Supervisor Scrivner said during the ceremony. Supervisor Scrivner also added that the county has made major investments in the community, including a $1 million renovation project to the community pool at Jim Williford Park and more than $500,000 for Glendower Park. Supervisor Scrivner also presented Principal Shelvin with a Certificate of Recognition.
Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council Secretary Kelly Carden and Rosamond Community Services District President Byron Glennan were also at the ceremony as well as Rosamond Chamber of Commerce President Gene Melcher and Kern Antelope Historical Society director Chavonne Sladek who also addressed the audience.
The Mojave Desert News wants to congratulate the Southern Kern Unified School District, Tropico Middle School and the community of Rosamond for their continued growth and well-being of their families, community and children.
