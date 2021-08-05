The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 30-year old Devin Lopez appeared on July 2nd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charge of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Force – Personal Use; a Hearing on Report: PC 1368 (mental competency hearing) is scheduled for July 23rd.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on July 2nd for a continued Hearing in Report – Involuntary Medication on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize; a Status Conference is scheduled for Aug. 30th for the above charges.
39-year old Garret James Felter was arrested on July 6th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
According to court records, 49-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on July 8th for Sentencing on the charges of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (pled No Contest on May 13th) and Violation of Probation; she was scheduled to appear again on July 13th for a continuance on her sentencing hearing.
45-year old Zaun Sims was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff and Chino Police) on July 9th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
According to court records, 27-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on July 9th for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Willful Cruelty to Child which was again continued until Oct. 1st; a Jury Trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 12th and she remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 36-year old Heather Moore appeared on July 13th and July 20th for a continued Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (mental competency hearing)/and Hearing on Involuntary Medication on the charge of Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT; a Summary Judgment is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022.
According to court records, 44-year old Paul Strategos appeared on July 15th for a Status Conference, Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and Lewd or Lascivious Acts w/Child Under 14 Years (NEW EFF 4/12); all were continued again until Aug. 25th and Strategos remains in custody in lieu of No Bail.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on July 21st and July 29th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger, 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14 Years/Etc, Sodomy w/child under 14 Years Old; Defendant 10 Years or Older and (USE > 2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim under 14; which was continued again until Aug. 19th.
27-year old Jeremy Stacy was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
20-year old Aaron Barnnett was arrested on July 29th on Suspicion of Burglary.
According to court records, 31-year old Savannah Arrieta appeared on July 30th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage (pled No Contest), 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court; charge dismissed), Drive w/out License, Failure to Register Vehicle, Improper Attachment of License Plates (above charges dismissed), Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft (charges dismissed) and Accessory (pled No Contest); she was sentenced to a total of 34 days in jail w/4 days credit, fined a total of $1,144 and placed on Summary Probation for a total of 2 years.
