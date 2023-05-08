McCarthy on Joint Simulation Environment
Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Representative of California’s 20th Congressional District and Speaker of the House, congratulated Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) on the opening of its new Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) facility.
 
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“I am grateful to the countless individuals, including leadership from the 412th Test Wing and the Air Force Test Center at Edwards AFB, who have worked tirelessly to advance this state-of-the-art facility. This will serve as an invaluable resource to help test weapons systems in realistic environments and better prepare for future missions. Because of these unwavering efforts, our nation’s Air Force will be stronger and better equipped to handle the challenges ahead.”
 
Background:

  • Congressman McCarthy authorized $43 million for the JSE in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019 (Public Law 115-232) and later secured the $43 million of funding in Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-94).
  • The JSE will serve as a versatile testing facility for simulated missions in a secure environment. This investment will provide the Air Force with the tools it needs to efficiently test the much-needed weapons systems.

