The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Kelara Hendy was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 3rd on Suspicion of Murder.
33-year old Jerome Williams was arrested on March 3rd on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
42-year old Terris Shelton was arrested on March 3rd on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
63-year old Alvin Fisher was arrested on March 4th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
46-year old LaToya Faniel was arrested on March 4th on Suspicion of Interference w/Business Customers, Intoxicated in Public, Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Entry onto Highway, Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH, Safety Belts and Fail to Appear.
60-year old Matthew Monaghan was arrested in San Joaquin County (Stockton CHP) on March 6th on Suspicion of Fail to Appear after Written Promise, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year old Zully S. Aguilar Gutierrez was arrested in Riverside County (Moorpark CHP) on March 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old Tyrone Samuel Terry was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on March 8th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
27-year old Hector Salazar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on March 9th on Suspicion of Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
56-year old Frank Catalano was arrested on March 14th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Annoying Phone Call/Obscene-Threatening.
47-year old Patience Nicole Douglas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 14th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
25-year old Trevonte Marquise Thompson was arrested on March 16th on Suspicion of Keep Place to Sell/Use Controlled Substance, Possess Concentrated Cannabis, Plant/Cultivate/Etc Marijuana/Hashish and Possess Marijuana for Sale.
29-year old Anthony J. Luna was arrested in Los Angeles County (Whittier Police) on March 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Grand Theft of Los Property and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
20-year old Larry Robinson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on March 18th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
44-year old Gregory Acosta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Glendale Police) on March 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
31-year old Briaunna Bolton was arrested in Santa Clara County (Milpitas Police) on March 21st on Suspicion of Corporal Injury to a Child.
34-year old Larmar Lee was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 30th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
28-year old Brandon I. Melbourne was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on March 31st on Suspicion of Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison, WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
63-year old Roberto Hernandezrojas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 31st on Suspicion of Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
