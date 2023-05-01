On 4/30/2023 at approximately 23:20 hours the Kern County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in the 15900-Blk H St in Mojave. When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries. Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing.
*****Update on Quadruple Homicide Investigation in Mojave******
Deputies arrived minutes later and located 4 victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body on the property. One (1) male victim and three (3) female victims (all adults). The male victim and two (2) female victims were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. The additional female victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and was pronounced deceased at AVH.
KCSO Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. KCSO Homicide Detectives are pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.
Kern County Coroner’s Office will release identities of the victims pending positive identification of all victims and next of kin notifications.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
