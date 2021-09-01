Bakersfield, CA - Gather the family and come dressed as your favorite Superhero for CASA’s Superhero Run! Every race participant will receive a t-shirt, one-of-a-kind medal, and a swag bag! There will be superhero guest appearances, mascot dance-off, a costume contest, vendor booths, raffle prizes, music, food, a media run, and even a rock wall for Superheroes to climb!
Individuals, families, and teams can help “give a child a voice” by signing up for the 2K, 5K, or 10K. If community members are not able to participate in the run, they can still help; sign up as a "crusader" and fundraise for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) by asking for donations towards your superhero name or team!
All proceeds raised from this event stay in Kern County to help Advocate for children navigating the foster care system who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Every child needs a hero, but a child who has been abused needs a SUPERHERO!
When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 7:00am – 11:00am | 6:30am registration
Where: The Park at River Walk | 11200 Stockdale Hwy. VIRTUAL OPTION TOO!
Why: Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, is a local nonprofit that supports children and families involved in the child welfare system. Through one-on-one advocacy with children and youth in foster care, a CASA Volunteer becomes a stable and positive presence who makes recommendations to the court. Supporting the CASA Superhero Run helps to amplify the voices of children and youth in foster care.
Cost: 2k child $25, 2k, 5k, and 10k adult $35 early bird price by August 31st, $40 thereafter, $45 day-of; virtual option available!
To Register: kerncasa.org or call 661. 631.2272
