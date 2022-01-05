The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
44-year old Paul D. Pleis was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Nichole Hart was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 11th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Drive w/out License, Possession of Ammunition and Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
26-year old Katrina Drovin was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Drive w/out License.
36-year old Sabrina Tribble was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
33-year old Roberto Horta was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
26-year old Cody Riley was arrested on Nov. 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle, Vandalism; Damage Property, Take Vehicle w/out Owner's Consent, Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Robbery, Violation of Probation and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
42-year old Shawn Allred was arrested on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Elder or Adult Dependent Abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.