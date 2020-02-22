Former California City Council Member William R. Smith takes the oath of office from City Clerk Denise Hilliker Saturday. Smith was appointed to fill the post vacated by former Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Stump who resigned in December. Full coverage in the Feb. 27 Mojave Desert News.
