On Monday, March 23, 2020, at about 2:31 p.m., deputies from the Mojave Substation were dispatched to a peace disturbance involving a female and her adult son in the 3000-block of Pat Avenue.
During their investigation, deputies determined the female was a victim of an assault and received information there were multiple firearms inside the residence. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, a 50-year-old male. Deputies made multiple attempts to get the suspect to surrender however he did not respond. As deputies attempted to serve the warrant, the suspect began to shoot at deputies from inside the residence. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No deputies were injured during this incident. As a result of this officer-involved shooting, three (3) deputies were placed on routine administrative leave.
Homicide detectives arrived on scene and assumed command of the investigation. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.
The name of the suspect will be withheld pending positive identification and notification by the Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.