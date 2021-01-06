Press Release: Kern County Residents in Phase 1a - Tier 2 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Kern County Residents in Phase 1a – Tier 2 Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Effective immediately, priority groups within Tier 2 of Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now able to be vaccinated in Kern County. Residents that fall within Phase 1a – Tier 1 also remain eligible for vaccination as Kern progresses through the phases and tiers.
California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan is prioritized based on high risk groups that are defined in several phases as well as tiers within those phases. Kern County has been allocated a sufficient vaccine supply to offer vaccination to eligible persons in Phase 1a – Tier 1, and is now able to offer vaccination to persons in Phase 1a – Tier 2.
The following priority groups are eligible in Phase 1a – Tier 2:
· Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
· Home health care and in-home supportive services
· Community health workers, including promotoras
· Public health field staff
· Primary care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most important interventions to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Public Health is working with state and local partners to be transparent, careful, and above all, equitable in efforts to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone who needs and requests vaccination.
Residents are urged to continue practicing healthy habits such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing a face covering when in public.
For more information, visit our website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources. Additionally, an interactive map is now available identifying community providers who are currently offering vaccinations.
