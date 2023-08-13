TEHACHAPI - Mark your calendars for the 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, which is scheduled to take place from August 18th through August 20th. The festival is going to be a crowd pleaser with plenty of games, food, fun, vendors and even a rodeo, the Warrior’s football game and car and truck show throughout the weekend.
The Mountain Festival opens up on Friday, August 18th with the PRCA rodeo beginning at 7pm and the Tehachapi Warriors take on Burroughs High School in their first game of the season at 7:30pm. The Tehachapi area VFW will also be holding a dinner and a dance beginning at 6pm.
On Saturday, August 19th, the Royal Rangers will be hosting a pancake breakfast from 7-8am and the Mountain Gallup will be hosting a 5K/10K walk/run beginning at 7am, line up for the parade will begin at 7am; an arts and crafts festival will take place in Central Park from 10am-6pm with a Beer Garden held from 10am-5pm for adults. The Thunder on the Mountain Car and Truck Show will take place from 7am-3pm and the Get Down on Green Street Dance will be held from 6-10pm; the bands featured are 3 Bad Jacks, the Sodacrackers and the Mule Skinners. Vendors for this year's event include 1Rusty Cowboy, 32 Below, 395 Flaire, American Images, Beauty Karma, Bria’s Bows and Things, Chicken Chimes and More, Clever Creations, Dogs on the Run, Desert Farm Creation. Family Custom Creations, Family Life. Pregnancy, Garden Window, Jennifer's LulaRue, Lionheart MMA, Mountain Dog Club, Mountain Found Vintage, Papa’s Tornadoes and the Patriot Supply.
On Sunday, August 20th, the Christian Life Church will be holding a special morning service in Central Park. Then the Arts and Craftsman Festival continues from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM along with the Thunder on the Mountain Car and Truck show from 9am-3pm.
Sponsors for this year's event are: Adventist Health, Wild Mustangs, Race Communications, CalWind, SCE, the Wood Pavilion, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Cerro Coso Community College, Kern schools, Big Papa’s, the Wood family, the city of Tehachapi, Waste Management, the Tehachapi News and South Street Digital Inc.
