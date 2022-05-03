The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of April. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Jakeya Brannon was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 2nd on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended and Giving False Information to a Peace Officer.
35-year old Aaron Daniel Benak was arrested on April 10th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence; he was arrested again on April 11th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
According to court records, 25-year old Albert Edwards Rodriguez appeared on April 11th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charges of Drive w/out License, Failure to Dim within 500 Feet of Approaching Vehicle, Accessory and Battery on Person; all were continued again until May 17th.
35-year old Aaron Daniel Benak was arrested on April 10th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence; he was arrested again on April 11th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information; he was arrested again by Mojave CHP on April 25th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
70-year old Donald C. Williams was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
42-year old Athena M. Martin was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 32-year old Savannah Charlotte Arrieta appeared on April 25th for a Return (Proof of License), Fail to Appear for Arraignment and Surrender on Bench Warrant on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Driving in Excess of 100 MPH, 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed of Proof shown to Court), Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed 65 MPH as Posted; all were continued until June 27th.
According to court records, 23-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on April 29th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use and Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc which was continued until July 15th. Lopez remains free on $55,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.