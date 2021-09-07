Cerro Coso offering late start classes this fall
- Cerro Coso News Release
Cerro Coso Community College is offering a number of late start classes this Fall.
In addition to taking late start classes to pursue a degree, students can also opt to take late start classes for professional development, and personal enrichment.
Late start classes are offered in a variety of formats including: completely online, hybrid, schedule Zoom, or on campus.
With a variety of start dates, the college is offering an array of classes in Administration of Justice, Anthropology, Business Office Technology, Child Development, English, Health Careers, Information Technology, Spanish, and so much more.
A complete listing of late start classes is available on the college website at www.cerrocoso.edu/class-schedule.
Do something for yourself this fall and register for late start classes at Cerro Coso Community College.
More information available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu. Contact a counselor today.
