by - Patti Orr
ROSAMOND - Details are still sketchy but the Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man; the incident occurred on the evening of March 2nd in the 2800 block of 28th Street West just before 8pm.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Department Advisory, a call came into the dispatch center in regards to a shooting that occurred. When deputies arrived, they located the victim later identified as 32-year old Freddy Orlando Herrera Jr. of Rosamond, paramedics arrived on scene and transported Mr. Herrera to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and Mr. Herrera's next of kin has been notified.
The Kern County Sheriff's Department is continuing their investigation into the shooting and is asking anyone with information to please contact them at 1-800-861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.