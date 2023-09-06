MOJAVE –The Mojave Air and Space Port will soon be the home of another aviation development; the testing of a new supersonic passenger jet. Everyone knows that the Mojave Air and Space Port has been the home of many developments in aerospace during its long history and the tradition continues with this newest adventure.
The Boom XB-1, which is based in Colorado moved to the high desert earlier this year to undergo ground and taxiway testing in preparation for future test flights; the XB-1 is the precursor of the Overture Supersonic Airliner.
After arriving in Mojave, Chief Test Pilot Bill “Doc” Shoemaker remarked that he’s looking forward to flying the SB-1 over the high desert. “It’s fitting that the XB-1 is progressing towards its first flight at the Mojave Air and Space Port; the home to over 50 first flights and other significant events and I’m looking forward to flying here and building achievements of other talented pilots who inspired us every day in order to make supersonic travel the mainstream”.
Boom announced on Aug. 24th that according to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the aircraft was approved with an experimental certificate of airworthiness, clearing the way for test flight and according to Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl the first flight reflects the team’s collective efforts to build and safely fly the first independently developed supersonic jet in the world.
The titanium aircraft is fueled by three afterburning GE J85 jet engines which are the same that are used in military applications; the WhiteKnight Carrier Aircraft which is a Scaled Composites ingenuity was also powered by two jet engines.
According to Scholl, the flight test data that’s collected will help to inform development of Overture; the 64-80 passenger jet is designed to fly at Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over dry land. The first flight of the Overture is scheduled for some time in 2027 and commercial certification is scheduled to begin sometime in 2029.
