NORTH EDWARDS — California Highway Patrol reported a fatal traffic collision on California City Boulevard and Highway 58 near North Edwards, 10 miles south of California City early Monday morning, Aug. 17. According to initial reports, officers and firefighters responded just before 4 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision, with one vehicle running a stop sign. One vehicle then found itself in the center divider on California City Boulevard.
Caltrans was required to shut down one lane of traffic until a coroner could be called to the scene to complete the investigation.
The Kern County Coroner identified the deceased person as 19-year-old Anthony Gregory Perez of Bakersfield. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.
