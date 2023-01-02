MOJAVE – Another fun-filled day in Mojave when Plane Crazy Saturday came to the Mojave Air and Space Port on Dec. 17th. The day started with fly-ins of different vintage and current aircraft then everyone who attended was able to sit down for a hot breakfast at the Voyager Restaurant before heading out to the runway to see all the planes on the runway.
A guest speaker was present in the boardroom area just off the Voyager Restaurant where Mr. Bill Scott was the featured speaker; telling the tale on the Canadair Challenger Accident that occurred on April 3, 1980 as well as introducing himself. Mr. Scott, who is a former Rocky Mountain Bureau Chief for Aviation Week and Space Technology Magazine, the author of COMBAT CONTRAILS: VIETNAM and several other books was welcomed with open arms to the community of Mojave. Mr. Scott is also a Flight Test Engineer graduate from the United States Air Force Test Pilot School and has logged in over 2,000 flight hours on 81 different types of aircrafts; he also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Another feature was the Aviation Christmas Boutique, Static Aircraft Displays and many people dressed for the holidays.
The Mojave Air and Space Port and Voyager Restaurant want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Safe New Year and hope to see all of you in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.