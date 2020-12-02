CALIFORNIA CITY — One of California City’s missing persons’ cases took a step forward after California City Police Department identified human remains found in Cantil on Nov. 17 as belonging to Phillip “Pete” Hammond.
According to the news release, a tip led Kern County Sheriff’s deputies to a remote part of Cantil. Upon arrival, deputies located the human remains and started an investigation. CCPD investigators contacted the sheriff’s department and provided dental records for possible identification.
As a result, investigators determined the remains were Hammond's.
Hammond was reported missing in July 2017 under suspicious circumstances. As a result of the discovery, the incident remains an active and open homicide investigation. CCPD states that there remains a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.
People with information may contact CCPD at 760-373-8606.
