On June 12, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kern County Sheriff’s Office Desert Search and Reacue (volunteer unit) responded to the Pacific Creat Trail near Jawbone Canyon for an injured hiker who activated their Garmin In Reach device. The hiker, a 24 year old female from Los Angeles County, was located by rescuers and KCSO staff. The hiker was injured and was rescued from their location and transported to Tehachapi by request.
