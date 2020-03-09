Join the Kern County Library, as we partner with In-N-Out Burger, to promote reading with children this Spring, beginning Saturday, March 7th through Saturday, April 18th. For every five books that children between the ages 4 and 12 read (or have read to them), a certificate for a FREE hamburger or cheeseburger will be awarded. Each child may earn a total of three certificates for the duration of the program, by reading a total of fifteen books. To participate in this program, visit your local library branch or sign up on Beanstack app.
To access the Beanstack app, where you can join the Kern County Library’s reading challenges, track reading online or on your phone, write book reviews, participate in activities, and more, download “Beanstack” from the Google Play or Apple Stores.
For more information, visit kernlibrary.org
