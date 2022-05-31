single vehicle roll over in Kramer Junction;

KRAMER JUNCTION - One person was slightly injured in a single vehicle roll-over on westbound old Hwy 58 just east of the railroad tracks near Kramer Junction on May 24, 2022; the incident was reported shortly before 8pm.
According to the Barstow area CHP, the Maroon SUV was traveling east on old Highway 58 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over; the vehicle came to a rest on its wheels. The RP (reporting party) noticed the vehicle from the freeway near Kramer Junction and called CHP. The RP told officers that the vehicle was resting on its wheels off of the roadway and debris from the vehicle was scattered all over the roadway. The RP stopped to help the victim and noticed an "odor of alcohol" emitting from the victim; they also notice beer cans among the debris.
Kern County Fire Station 17 and Hall Ambulance out of Boron responded to the scene to assess the victim for any injuries. ARC Towing, City Towing and DVT Towing were notified and DVT out of Barstow responded to the scene to remove the vehicle and debris from the roadway and the incident was cleared shortly before 10pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.