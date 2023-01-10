The Mojave Air and Space Port announced in their January newsletter that former MASP Board President and retired NTPS President and CEO Dr. Al Peterson has recently completed his trip to the Mt. Everest Base Camp in Nepal; the trip entailed over 40 miles of traveling between 8500 and 18,000 feet with approximately 17,000 feet of climbing from Lukla to the base camp near Gorakshep. When he reached the base camp, Dr. Peterson stated, "The views were absolutely amazing all along the trail but the trekking was tough due to the altitude, trail requirements and trail dust; the people, villages and culture along the trail compliment the natural beauty of the Himalayas and make for an incredible experience".
Dr. Peterson has made a list of 100 adventures he wanted to make during the first 10 years of his retirement and this latest adventure is number 13 on his list of accomplishments.
The Mojave Desert News congratulates Dr. Peterson on his latest adventure and wishes him well during his retirement and conquering the remaining adventures on his list.
