For the last few months, we've been hearing a lot concerning the California City special tax at the city council meetings and whether or not the residents of California City would benefit from the special tax. One California city resident, Mr. Shawn Bradley, has been expressing his opinions concerning this subject, which began earlier this year.
On the morning of August 8th, Mr. Bradley made a post on Facebook expressing his concerns about the special tax and whether or not the citizens of California City would be in limbo. The following is what Mr. Bradley had to say in his Facebook post.
“I'm not sure if you're right idea this was, but last I checked, the entire City Council, city manager, and city attorney along with others were already part of the conversation. What is a committee going to do any different to develop the plan, amount and all who will be crafting false promises to the public? The best part is now it will involve two citizens again elected from the powers that be, and I'm not sure what these two people will be able to do when it's at over 6500 registered voters to decide.
In my opinion, we just keep wasting time figuring out the next steps, and some will probably consider any discussion progress when in fact that's not always true. Someone needs to. Remind them of Pastor Scorpions and the goal being October, and I truly hope they realize that we are already in August. We've been discussing this for over four months now already and have gotten nowhere. How would anyone think we're going to be able to achieve everything needed to put it on the ballot in time? I just don't see it. We are at square one and still stuck in limbo, just like this meeting tonight. (Aug. 8th council meeting) It will probably end up in a roadblock and then here we go, another two weeks with nothing. The confidence in this administration achieving the special tax is -10%. For me, it starts at the top with some of the thoughts of certain council members and the mayor.
Again, no proactive approaches here. I'm sure they haven't even discussed or crafted a backup plan because in my eyes they are just coasting. Still trying to figure out the day most people would like. I truly believe spend their money cautiously when there is no guarantee to future money going in the bank account and they are already financially strapped and already dependent upon others to survive (aka current tax payers); I just don't think the creation of some group will produce much value to the cause, because delivering results literally is different than another open-ended promise that, like most, won't be fulfilled. Welcome to our current special tax issue and broken promises.
A committee to not fix trust or people in his powerless as it's ultimately the Council who will approve what it is to be on the ballot and all. The last part is the main problem. I see how they take input often and. Still do what they want, not what the majority feels. The solutions to this are all right in front of them, yet here we go, continuing to waste time and all from the objective at hand. A regenerative agenda item that could have been spent handling the people's business and producing actual results with other things.
The kicker of this though, is them seeking to include the city attorney on the committee. I guess more legal fees; already part of the problem with voice suspending on excess legal fees. Oh, I see. This idea equals in the end it is more wasteful spending time and money after all. So good luck with that one. And ending this idea wouldn't be needed if the city complied with the municipal code regarding the Citizens Advisory Committee, who was supposed to oversee the spending of the special tax. They probably could have assisted with this if it was still in existence. Like the ordinance says, it's supposed to be another failed promise.”
