(Ridgecrest, California) - The Board of Directors of AltaOne Federal Credit Union ($737 Million in assets) has named Stephanie Sievers as the next President and CEO of the organization. On June 1st, Stephanie succeeds Denise Mattice who has been serving as the Acting CEO. Denise will remain with the credit union in her role as Chief Operations Officer.
Stephanie, who has worked within the industry for over a decade, was most recently the CEO of Star of Texas Credit Union in Austin, Texas and has served as the District 3, Class A Director for the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) among other extensive industry involvement.
Board Chair, Norman Alexander said, “The Board is excited to have Stephanie as the next leader of AltaOne Federal Credit Union. We believe that her industry knowledge, passion for the community and strategic background will benefit all stakeholders of AltaOne Federal Credit Union.”
In looking forward to her tenure with the credit union, Ms. Sievers said, “AltaOne is a family and community focused credit union, founded to provide financial services to the military and civilian men and women who were working in the early years of China Lake’s history. I am excited to be part of the community and continue the legacy of service above self.”
About AltaOne Federal Credit Union
Altaone Federal Credit Union (www.altaone.org) is headquartered in Ridgecrest, CA and has 171 total employees across all of its eleven branches in the Altaone Federal Credit Union corporate family. Like the unique desert and mountain landscapes, AltaOne members and employees enjoy a one-of-a-kind relationship with their credit union. Offering much more than personal and business financial products and services, AltaOne continually strives to be the community’s partner for an all-around member experience, strengthening ties with the local communities through events and outreach programs. Today, AltaOne’s asset size are $737 million, and they serve more than 54,000 members.
